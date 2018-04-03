Kyger Creek service awards

CHESHIRE — Ohio Valley Electric Corporation recently congratulated its Kyger Creek Plant employees recently with 10 to 25 years of service under their belts during anniversaries in January, February and March.

Employees celebrating 10 years include Froud Bryan Beaver, Glenn Young, Jr., Jason Pernestti, Joshua Handley, Joshua Blankenship, Kevin Vanmatre, Mark Friend, Michael Fisher, Michael Johnson, Michael Todd Smith, Ryan Rowe, Steven Blouir II, and Ty Ault.

James Saunders celebrated 20 years and Bryan Wolfe celebrated 25.

Along with a certificate and gift award to commemorate years of service, the mentioned employees were invited to a celebratory luncheon hosted by Plant Manager G. Annette Hope.