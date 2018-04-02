Gallipolis Garden Club March meeting

GALLIPOLIS — Suzy Williams presented a program on Mechanics and Containers for flower arrangements at the March Meeting of the Gallipolis Garden Club.

Williams explained that anything can be used for a container for flower arrangement as long as you make it water proof. She talked about arrangements in drift wood, rocks, plates, trays pitchers and bird houses. Sea shells and glass pebbles can be used to enhance the arrangements. Tools mentioned were chicken wire, florist wire, oasis, needle points (also known as froggies) and water picks. Club members were made more aware of containers for flower arrangements just in time to use spring garden flowers

Co-hostesses for the meeting were Carolyn Berry and Lily Holley.

The next meeting will be held on April 12 at 7 in the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian church. Anyone interested in attending or joining the Gallipolis Garden Club is urged to contact Club President Suzy Williams or stop by the next meeting.

Courtesy photo