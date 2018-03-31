Fitch 50th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde and Carole Fitch of Cheshire celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 13.

A dinner and cake was served by their children and grandchildren. Clyde is the son of the late Noah and Margaret Fitch. Carole is the daughter of the late Bill and Lilly Mae Dyer. The couple was married on March 13, 1968 by Rev. Bud Durst in Cheshire. They have three daughters, Carole Rae Smith, Cheryl Johnson (Levi DePereco), and Candace (Andrew) Morrison, all of Cheshire; grandchildren, Jonathan (Bailey) Claus of Rutland, Brittany (Chris) David of Gallipolis, Tyler (Chelsey) Claus, Mikey Johnson, Brooklyn Sizemore, and Braxton Morrison of Cheshire; one deceased grandson, Derrick Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rife; great-grandson, Clayton Bird; step great-granddaughters, Madison and Adrienne Bird of Gallipolis.

Clyde is retired from Roofers Local 185 and Carole is retired from Family Dollar.