Voter registration locations

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Elections announces the following places and times for voter registration:

Board of Elections Office Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., any public high school or vocational school, Bureau of Motor Vehicles 740-446-8510 Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday – 8 a.m. to noon, Human Services Department 740-446-3222 Monday through Thursday – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gallia County Treasurer’s Office Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallia County WIC Program at Health Department Service Center 740-441-2018 Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bossard Memorial Library 740-446-7323 Sunday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by mail the last day to register for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election is Monday, April 9, 2018. The Board of Elections Office will be open until 9 p.m. April 9.