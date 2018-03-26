Nominations for OCFF awards

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Conservation Farm Family Awards program recognizes farmers who are doing an outstanding job of protecting and conserving soil, water and related natural resources on the land they farm.

Coordinated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Soil and Water Conservation and co-sponsored by Ohio Farmer magazine and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the program emphasizes the application of technically sound, innovative and cost-effective conservation practices and encourages the sharing of this information with other farmers and the general public. For questions about the application contact Division of Soil and Water Conservation at 614-265-6682 or dswc@agri.ohio.gov Five area finalists are selected from around Ohio. All five finalists will be recognized as winners of the Ohio Conservation Farm Family Award at a ceremony during the Farm Science Review in September and will be featured in the September issue of Ohio Farmer magazine. The winners will also receive a $400 check courtesy of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Nominations are to be sent to: Conservation Farm Family Award, C/O Ohio Department of Agriculture 8995 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43608 or by email to dswc@agri.ohio.go.

The effort is supported by Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District 740-446-6173, ext. 3, galliaswcdedu@att.net.