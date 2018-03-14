‘Spreading the Love’ to help local food pantries

From bake sales to purchasing Farmers Bank hearts, the “Spreading the Love” campaign was a month long effort to raise funds and food for local food pantries and/or shelters. A total of $1,799 was collected, with $764 going to the Mulberry Community Center, $860 to the Bend Area Food Pantry and $175 to the Mason County Homeless Shelter. Pictured are Edna Weber and Des Jeffers of the Pomeroy branch.

