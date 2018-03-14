Holzer recognizes pediatric sponsor

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations.

The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of patients who have received care by Holzer Pediatrics.

Shake Shoppe, represented by owner, Tim Snedaker, is this month’s sponsor. The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please call Linda Jeffers-Lester at (740) 446-5217.