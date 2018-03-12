AAA7 names new board officers

RIO GRANDE — At its final meeting of 2017, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) took the opportunity to recognize board of trustees officers for 2018.

Officers for 2018 with AAA7 Executive Director Pamela K. Matura include Gary Fenderbosch of Gallia County serving as Secretary/Treasurer, Patricia Pletcher of Jackson County serving as Vice President, and Rick Marriott of Ross County serving as President.

“We appreciate the time and talent our Board of Trustees provides to our Agency year round,” said Matura. “Having representation, guidance and feedback from our ten county district is vital to the operations of our Agency. We are grateful for the dynamic and dedicated group we have through our Board of Trustees.”

The local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained resource specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Officers for 2018 are pictured with AAA7 Executive Director Pamela K. Matura (at far right) including, left to right, Gary Fenderbosch of Gallia County serving as secretary/treasurer, Patricia Pletcher of Jackson County serving as vice president, and Rick Marriott of Ross County serving as president. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Board-Officers-2018-LR.jpg Officers for 2018 are pictured with AAA7 Executive Director Pamela K. Matura (at far right) including, left to right, Gary Fenderbosch of Gallia County serving as secretary/treasurer, Patricia Pletcher of Jackson County serving as vice president, and Rick Marriott of Ross County serving as president. Courtesy photo