Rio social work students intern with Holzer

Holzer Health System has co;laborated with the University of Rio Grande Social Work program to host interns at its medical center. From left to right, Kayla Mollohan and Kayla Buttrey will be completing rotations and are scheduled to graduate in May 2018. Mollohan is spending time in the inpatient psychiatric unit and Buttrey is spending time in at the inpatient rehab floor. Both students began their internship in October 2017 and shared positive statements about their social work supervisors.

