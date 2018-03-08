STEM camp applications accepted

OHIO VALLEY — Boys and girls currently in 5th through 7th grades from an 11-county region in southern Ohio are invited to attend STEM Camp at Canter’s Cave this summer.

This region includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Jackson, Highland, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties. The camp is being planned and implemented by OSU Extension professionals from several of these counties. Both 4-H and non-4-H youth are invited to attend.

Camp registration is at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 4, and end with dismissal at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6. It will be held at the Elizabeth L. Evans Outdoor Education Center/Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp in Jackson. Organizes believe the camp is an ideal setting for such a program, offering an abundance of natural resources and traditional camp activities. During the three-day, two night camp, campers will experience special workshops focused on STEM and some traditional camp activities with a STEM twist.

The registration fee to participate is only $80 per camper. Only the first 90 registrants will be accepted, and all registrations are due by May 1. Registered youth will receive additional information and forms through mail or email (if you prefer) which will need to be completed.

Written by: Kristen Campbell Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development OSU Extension Pike County 313 Mill St. Piketon, OH 45661 (740) 289-4837 option #3 campbell.1750@osu.edu And Josi Brodt-Evans Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development OSU Extension Scioto County 602 Seventh St., Rm 7 Courthouse Portsmouth, OH 45662 (740) 354-7879 brodt-evans.1@osu.edu An event brochure/registration is available on the web at go.osu.edu/stemCamp18. For more information, contact your County Educator or Josi Brodt-Evans, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, OSU Extension Scioto County via phone at 740-354-7879 or email at brodt-evans.1@osu.edu.

STEM Camp is sponsored in part by a grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundation and OSU Extension in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties. Camp is open to all youth completing 5th through 7th grades this spring, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability. Youth do not have to be currently enrolled in the county’s 4-H program to participate in STEM Camp.