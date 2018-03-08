Donation received for patients

Holzer Center for Cancer Care recently received a donation made by the Christian Life Academy Student Health Council. The students donated gift bags for 24 patients, each including various items and a gas card for those who are undergoing cancer treatments. The items were purchased as a result of a Lemonade Sale the CLA Student Health Council members conduct at their school. Shown pictured left to right: Linda Lester, Manager, Holzer Heritage Foundation, Brittany Boggs, Mandy Boggs, Natalie Talbert, Jackie Bragg, Liv Sheward, Kendra Stevens, CLA School Nurse, and Sarah Harrigan, Director, Holzer Center for Cancer Care. Holzer would like to thank CLA Student Health Council for their gift to patients. For more information on Holzer services, or to donate to a service line, please visit www.holzer.org.

