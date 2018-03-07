Portman talks tax reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivered remarks on the Senate floor recently discussing how tax reform continues to help Ohio workers, businesses, and communities.

Portman detailed how the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act is already delivering on the two main goals Portman and others had when crafting the legislation: to encourage economic growth and investment, and to put more money in the pockets of American families. Portman discussed his recent visits to GKM Auto Parts in Zanesville, Ohio, which reinstated health care benefits as a result of tax reform, Worldpay Inc. headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, which announced bonuses, higher wages, increased 401(k) match contributions, greater investment in employee wellness and recognition programs, and more charitable giving as a result of tax reform, and UH Rainbow Center for Women & Children in Cleveland, Ohio, which has a $26 million expansion project made possible by tax incentives preserved in the tax reform law.

Said Portman in his speech: “These benefits from tax reform are not abstract. They are very real. They are extra money in your paycheck. They are more affordable health care coverage. They are increased investments in emerging communities and much, much more.”

Article submitted by the office of U.S. Senator Rob Portman.