Jenkins announces $1 million for WorkForce W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced this week WorkForce West Virginia has received a grant of more than $1 million from the U.S. Labor Department to retrain displaced coal miners.

The $1,056,000 National Dislocated Worker Grant will allow WorkForce West Virginia to continue to retrain current enrollees, as well as about 200 additional dislocated workers.

“While we are seeing coal mines reopen under the Trump administration, we still have a number of dislocated miners seeking opportunities to learn new skills and prepare for new careers. WorkForce West Virginia’s programs are critical to helping dislocated miners throughout West Virginia and diversifying our economy, and I will continue to work to provide them with much-needed funding,” Jenkins said.

