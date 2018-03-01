Carmichael Agency Farmers Insurance honored Gallia Sheriff’s Office Detective Brady Curry as its first recipient of the “Thanking Those that Serve” campaign. The program was created as a way to say thanks to those who “go above and beyond on a daily basis” said the agency. Officers were treated to a lunch by the agency. Standing at left is Curry and at right Loralee Carmichael

