The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696 as reported on Feb. 21:

Total Headage: 328

Feeder Cattle

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $109.00 – $157.25; Yearling Steer 700-800 pounds: $70.00 – $153.59; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $47.50 – $130.00; Yearling Heifers 700-800 pounds: $104.00 – $115.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $148.00 – $160.00; Steer Calves 400-500 pounds: $127.50 – $146.00; Steer Calves 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $156.00; Heifer Calves 300-400 pounds: $70.00 – $147.50; Heifer Calves 400-500 pounds: $100.00 – $136.00; Heifer Calves 500-600 pounds: $130.00 – $139.00; Feeder Bulls 250 – 400 pounds: $75.00 – $165.00; Feeder Bulls 400-600 pounds: $120.00 – $155.00; Feeder Bulls 600-800 pounds: $117.00 – $131.00.

Cattle

Choice Steers and Heifers: $89.00 – $94.00. Select Steers and Heifers: $56.00 – $79.00.

Cows

Comm & Utility: $52.00 – $76.00; Canner/Cutter: $46.00 – $51.00.

Bulls

All Bulls: $64.00 – $93.00.

Hogs

Heavy Hogs: $49.00 – $63.00.

Goats

Aged Goats: $150.00 – $160.00.

Comments

59HD of Steers: Avg. 873lb at $142.00. 66HD of Steers: Avg. 747lb at $153.60. 35HD of Steers: Avg. 697lb at $148.60. 21HD of Steers: Avg. 602lb at $157.25.

Graded Feeder Cattle Sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.