Ribbon cutting for Blaine Surveying

Blaine Surveying, PLLC, has opened an office located at 212 5th Street in Point Pleasant. Blaine Surveying, PLLC began providing professional services to the people of western North Carolina in September of 2004. Since then, they have expanded into the Colorado and West Virginia markets as well. The company has a mission statement “to provide accurate, reliable, and affordable land surveying and mapping services to promote and protect the welfare of the general public.” Pictured at the ribbon cutting for the 5th Street location are Mayor Brian Billings, Nate Blaine, Jon Blaine, Councilwoman Elizabeth Jones and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. Call 304-675-8808 or email jon@blainesurveying.com for more information. Also, find them on Facebook and online.

