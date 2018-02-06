Posted on by

South Gallia Students of the Quarter


Submitted

South Gallia Middle and High School Students of the Quarter for the 2nd nine weeks. Front row is Cameron Murphy, Margaret Pennington; second row, Alex Lu, Chanee Cremeens, Olivia Hornsby, Amaya Howell, Chad Bostic, Kiley Stapleton, and E.J. Siders.


South Gallia Middle and High School Students of the Quarter for the 2nd nine weeks. Front row is Cameron Murphy, Margaret Pennington; second row, Alex Lu, Chanee Cremeens, Olivia Hornsby, Amaya Howell, Chad Bostic, Kiley Stapleton, and E.J. Siders.

Submitted

South Gallia Middle and High School Students of the Quarter for the 2nd nine weeks. Front row is Cameron Murphy, Margaret Pennington; second row, Alex Lu, Chanee Cremeens, Olivia Hornsby, Amaya Howell, Chad Bostic, Kiley Stapleton, and E.J. Siders.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_SouthGalliaHR.jpgSouth Gallia Middle and High School Students of the Quarter for the 2nd nine weeks. Front row is Cameron Murphy, Margaret Pennington; second row, Alex Lu, Chanee Cremeens, Olivia Hornsby, Amaya Howell, Chad Bostic, Kiley Stapleton, and E.J. Siders.

Submitted

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:02 pm
Updated: 7:58 pm. |    

Story time with the Blue Devils

Story time with the Blue Devils
8:28 pm |    

Gallia January indictments released

Gallia January indictments released
7:08 pm |    

‘Bee line’ to California

‘Bee line’ to California