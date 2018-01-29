Students earn excellent and superior ratings

Gallia Academy band members competed recently at the Ohio Music Education Association District 17 Solo and Ensemble adjudicated event. The event was held on the campus of Ohio University in Athens on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Students performed to showcase their mastery of a selected composition in which they are given a rating of Superior (top rating), Excellent, Good, Fair or Poor.

Students that earned superior ratings include Morgan Loveday on saxophone, Hannah Hoover on mallet percussion, Morgan Loveday, Thomas Hamilton, Alex Russell and Caleb Danford in a saxophone Quartet.

Students that earned an excellent rating include Julianna Yates on clarinet, Eliza Davies on french horn, Julianna Yates, Alexis Nickels, Kaytlyn Lindamood and Aryana Roach in a clarinet quartet, Bethany Purdum, Hailey Deem, Eliza Davies and Aryan Cox in a brass quartet.

The Gallia Academy High School Band is under the direction of John Barrett and accompanied by Marilyn Wills.