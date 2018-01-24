We are the champions

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Elks Blue Devil Youth Football A-Team completed its season with a perfect record of 11-0.
The 2017 team competed in the Teen O.V.C. League, compromised of 10 teams. These are the youth teams from the same schools that Gallia Academy High School now plays with the addition of Symmes Valley and South Gallia.
The A-Team is made of fifth and sixth graders from the Gallipolis City School District and were unbeaten in the regular season 8-0. The team tied with Fairland, who also were 8-0, for the league co-championship. These two teams did not play each other in regular season, but met in the Super Bowl after both teams twice beat playoff opponents, making their record records 10-0. The Elks Blue Devils then defeated Fairland 38-24 to become the 2017 Teen O.V.C. champions.
The team would like to thank the community and the Gallipolis Elks for its support and to encourage more youth participation in the future.
Information submitted by Kim Canaday.