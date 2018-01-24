New Social Security features in the new year

GALLIPOLIS — 2018 is here! It’s the new year. There’s no better time to tell you about the new features we have in my Social Security. They not only save you time, but also put you in control of your retirement future.

There are a growing number of states (and the District of Columbia) where, if you’re a resident, you can request a replacement Social Security card online. Our new online version of the Application for a Replacement Social Security Card can make getting a replacement easy and stress free. It allows people to apply for a replacement card through my Social Security without traveling to a field office or card center, as long as you’re not requesting a name change or any other change to your card. We are working to add this capability to every state.

Your personal my Social Security account is secure and gives you ready access to your earnings records, Social Security benefit estimates, and printable Statements. Those who already receive benefits can view their payment history, current status, and manage their benefits.

Social Security has also made replacing your annual Benefit Statement even easier. The Benefit Statement (known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S) shows the amount of benefits you received the previous year and is needed for filing taxes. Now you have the ability to download it using our online services. There’s no need to visit a field office. A replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S is available after February 1 for the previous tax year.

If you don’t have a my Social Security account, creating a secure account is very easy to do and usually takes less than 15 minutes.

Putting you in control of your future is a key part of securing today and tomorrow. With my Social Security, we give you the power to steer your future in the direction you deserve.

Marcus Geiger is Social Security District Manager in Gallipolis.

