PVH recognizes employees of the month

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently announced its employees of the month for both December 2017 and January.

PVH reports the Customer Service Employee of the Month for December is Dee Dee Donahue. She has been employed since July 2013, as a registered nurse. She currently works in the ICU.

Donahue was nominated because a patient called the nursing supervisor and wanted to nominate her. She cared for the patient while she was in the ICU. The patient stated that Donahue was kind and compassionate while she was “terribly sick and miserable.” Donahue resides in Gallipolis and enjoys spending time with her girls.

PVH’s Customer Service Employee of the Month for January is Jonathan Beaver. He has been employed since May 2015, as a registered respiratory therapist.

Beaver was nominated by Dr. Toler because he helped her keep an ICU patient off the ventilator. A scenario which the patient would likely never been able to be weaned off. Dr. Toler stated, “Jonathan researched techniques, brought in a special percussion bed, postural drainage, heated humidity, etc. He spent so much time at the bedside making the patient comfortable, talking with and educating him. He helped me with thinking outside of the usual. I was highly impressed.”

Beaver resides in Gallipolis with his wife, Molly, and their cat, Louie. Jonathan and Molly enjoy working out together and taking trips to the beach.

According to PVH, “the Employee of the Month is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

A spokesperson for PVH states both Donahue and Beaver are “excellent examples of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have them on our team.”

In this recognition, each received a $50 check and a VIP parking space. They will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $250.

Submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Pleasant Valley Hospital December 2017 Employee of the Month Dee Dee Donahue is pictured with Amber Findley, executive director of nursing services, PVH CNO, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. Pleasant Valley Hospital January Employee of the Month Jonathan Beaver is pictured with Terry Lucas, coordinator of cardio-respiratory services, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO.