POMEROY — A new employee wellness program is spreading across Ohio and making a stop in Meigs County.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) takes our mission to take care of Ohio’s workforce seriously. That’s why, on Feb. 1, we’re launching our new health and well-being program – Better You, Better Ohio! The program will be presented at noon, Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Farmers Bank Community Room, 640 E. Main Street.

The program helps Ohio employers with 50 or fewer employees in certain industries start a comprehensive wellness program with no cost to them or their workers when they join. And, it’s a simple and paperwork-free process.

In conjunction with ActiveHealth®Management, Better You, Better Ohio! brings your employees a wealth of health and well-being resources, including:

A snapshot of their health and well-being; Simple, convenient digital tools; Lifestyle and condition coaching; A 24-hour nurse line.

Having a healthy workforce gives employers the ability to focus on their businesses and manage their workers’ compensation and health-care costs. Better You, Better Ohio! can:

Help prevent injuries through improved workforce health; Reduce the severity of an injury; Increase the speed of recovery from an injury; Reduce time away from work due to an injury.

RSVP to the Pomeroy event by contacting Wendy Queen of BWC, at wendy.queen@bwc.state.oh.us or Tina Wood Richards at christina.wood@fbsc.com.

Submitted by Ohio BWC and the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce.