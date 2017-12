Farmers Bank of Gallipolis employees raised approximately $900 for Serenity House as well as numerous household items. Pictured from left are Brittany McAvena Farmers Bank, Janet Hughes House, Manager Serenity House, and Amanda Perce, Farmers Bank.

