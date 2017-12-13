Posted on by

Belles and Beaus club celebrate Christmas


56 members and former members of the Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club recently held their annual Christmas party at the Gavin Employees Club in Cheshire, Ohio. It was an evening of fun, dancing, and socializing. A pot luck dinner was enjoyed by all that attended.


