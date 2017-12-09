Posted on by

FFA students head to state


The Parliamentary Procedure team from River Valley High School qualified for the state contest. Pictured arePresident Taylor Huck, Vice President Megan Spencer, Secretary Sierra Somerville, Treasurer Kennedey Lambert, Reporter Ryan Weber, Sentinel Cody Black, Student Advisor Seth Bowman, Member Michael Cicoff and Alternate Brandon Hamilton.


Courtesy

