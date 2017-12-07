Holzer Heritage Foundation adds new officers

GALLIPOLIS — Newly elected officers and directors were announced at the annual meeting of the Board of Directors of Holzer Heritage Foundation.

“We are so pleased to welcome new officers and members to the Holzer Heritage Foundation,” said Brent Saunders, Chairman of the Board, Holzer Health System. “Their knowledge of this community and desire to participate is critical to our success.”

“Jim Morrison, a member since 2003, was honored for outstanding leadership as President from 2008 to 2017,” said Linda Lester.

Other Holzer Heritage Foundation Directors are Dr. Robert Bradley; Marianne Campbell; Stan Evans; Mike Hayes, Chief Financial Officer, Holzer Health System; Bob Hood; Tom Karr; Dr. April Magnussen, Dr. Wayne Munro and Dr. Choudhary Rayani. Also, John Stevens; Ron Toler; Dan Waugh; Jimmy Wiseman and Gene Wood. Staff members serving are Dr. Mike Canady and Debbie Caldwell.

Established in 1977 and overseen by a board of directors composed of local community citizens, Holzer Heritage Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that secures charitable gifts for programs and services provided by Holzer Health System.

For more information about Holzer Heritage Foundation, please call Linda Jeffers-Lester at (740) 446-5217.

Pictured left to right are Mike Canady, CEO, Holzer Health System; Jim Morrison, outgoing President; John Jones, President-Elect; Linda Jeffers-Lester, Foundation Manager, Amee Rees, Community Fundraising Manager; Greg Ervin, Director and Mike Northup, Secretary-Treasurer. Not pictured Shayna Chapman, Vice President.