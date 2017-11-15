Graham named market manager for United Producers, Inc.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — United Producers, Inc. (UPI) has welcomed Jamie Graham as the new Market Manager of the Gallipolis, Ohio, location.

Graham brings extensive expertise in the cattle industry to his new role with UPI and is looking forward to sharing the tools and resources of UPI with members.

Graham’s family has been a part of Gallia County for more than 200 years, with the Graham Blessing Farm dating back to 1812. He grew up growing crops and raising beef cattle and hogs. He graduated from the University of Rio Grande. He and his wife operate R & C Packing and Custom Butchering in Bidwell, Ohio, which is a small custom processing plant. He is an appointed member of the Ohio Beef Council’s operating committee and regularly participates in industry events to share his knowledge and experience.

“We are excited to have Jamie join the UPI team. He brings deep roots and commitment to the local community. Jamie is an outstanding leader that understands the changing cattle industry and is anxious to work with our members, delivering all the services available through UPI to benefit all producers in the region,” said Mike Bumgarner, president and CEO.

The market is located on Jackson Pike next to the Gallia County Fairgrounds and holds weekly auctions on Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the office at (740) 446-9696 or visit www.uproducers.com.

United Producers, Inc. is one of the largest farmer-owned livestock marketing cooperatives in the United States. In addition to livestock marketing, United Producers provides credit and risk management solutions, and serves more than 30,000 livestock producers throughout the Midwest. United Producers was formed in 1934 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information about becoming a UPI member or its services, visit www.uproducers.com.

Submitted on behalf of United Producers.