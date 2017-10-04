Bossard receives McDonald’s grant

McDonald’s of the Tri-State recently concluded its annual Community Grants Program. Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library was named one of the 21 recipients of a $1,000 grant. The award was presented on behalf of local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Kurt Sauber. The goal of the program is to encourage local organizations to implement programs that improve their communities. The $1,000 grants must be used toward execution of the selected programs. The library plans to use the funds to support their “Bi-Folkal” senior outreach program. The program provides social events for local seniors where they engage in hands-on activities. Pictured from left to right are General Manager Kristy Bailey, Library Director Debbie Saunders, and Angie Shaw.

