Surgical tech students graduate

RIO GRANDE — The Buckeye Hills Career Center Adult Education recently held a certificate ceremony for students who completed the 2017 Surgical Technology program.

The goal of the 11-month program is to provide the student with information and experience necessary to develop the knowledge, skill and behavior required to be a competent, entry-level surgical technologist. The surgical technologist possesses expertise in theory and application of sterile and aseptic technique and combines the knowledge of human anatomy, surgical procedures and implementation of tools and techniques to facilitate a physician in performing invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

Pictured left to right are instructor Courtney Mulholand, program director Lori Hilderbrant, Ashley Caldwell, Emily Greer, Angelica Eynon, Olivia Smith, Ginuwine Rossum, Bethany Beaver, Brittany Brnjic and instructor Jim Oiler.