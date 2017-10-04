Business brings the beach to Mason

MASON, W.Va. — Fall and winter might be approaching, but a new Mason, W.Va. business promises a beach atmosphere every day, regardless of the weather.

Beaches and Cream, located in the Walmart shopping plaza at 106 Gander Lane, opened in August. The shop offers 14 flavors of frozen yogurt, along with other treats such as a froyo toppings bar, hot drinks, smoothies, pretzels, and pastries made by Meigs Council on Aging “Close to Home Catering.”

Owners Tony and Miranda Grate said they were like the many in the tri-county area who were always wishing “someone” would open a place for families in the area to enjoy. The couple decided, after research and a feasibility study, that the “someone” was them.

The Grates wanted a frozen yogurt shop that would produce more of an “experience” than just the small, cramped, in-and-out shops found elsewhere, said Tony.

Miranda came up with the beach theme, and the couple brainstormed, ordering decorations, surfboard tables, even wall murals and ceiling tiles to ensure the true beach feel. A huge wave overhangs the frozen yogurt machines, the toppings bar resembles a tiki hut, and the palm trees are real, preserved trees.

In addition to the food, there is a playground area for children, and an “undersea” party room. The room is available for birthday parties and other events, with two special package deals offered. There is also a small gift area, where shirts, fidget spinners, and small toys can be purchased.

The Grates know all about what appeals to youngsters, having four children of their own: daughter Elliotte, and sons Lane, Levi and Lachlan. In fact, it was Elliotte who drew the Beaches and Cream mascot, “Crabby,” a crab that has frozen yogurt as a shell.

Patrons are invited to bring in small bags of sand from their beach vacations, and the sand will be placed in bottles with the owner’s name and beach locations. The bottles grace a special shelf on the wall.

Friday evening a special event will take place at the shop, when a luau party is held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The special guest for the luau will be “Moana,” provided by Bruce Wolfe and Dan Dunham of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment. Moana will be at the party from 7 to 9 p.m. to greet the children and pose for photos.

Beaches and Cream employs six people, and is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. They offer a loyalty rewards program, as well as special offers on their Facebook page, Beaches & Cream. A website offers information on special events, party packages, menu, nutrition, and more at beachesandcreamfroyo.com. The store’s telephone number is 304-773-2510.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

