Supporting Battle Days


Wilcoxen Funeral home recently made a donation to the Point Pleasant Battle Days Committee. Battle Days will take place this Friday-Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Pictured are Richard Green from Wilcoxen and Darlene Haer, treasurer of the Battle Days Committee.


