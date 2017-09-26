Friends of Gallia Animals receives donation

United Automotive, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (Local UAW 1685) provide a donation of $500 to the Friends of Gallia County’s Animals, a local animal rescue initiative. From left to right stand UAW member Mike Miller, UAW member Keith Mabe, Friends of Gallia County’s Animals President Paula Saunders, and UAW member Rick Rardin. Saunders thanked Bob Evans Farm for its support in the past and those who have fostered animals with the group. The group started in 2010 with the purpose of helping Gallia animals get homes. In 2016, Saunders claims the group sent around 1000 dogs and 300 cats to rescues. The group is currently looking for a more stable operating base as it is in the midst of a transition and is looking for foster families among other support. Saunders encouraged the public to reach out to the group on its Facebook page.

Dean Wright | Daily Tribune