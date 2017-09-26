Supporting Emancipation Celebration

U.S. Bank made a donation to the Gallia County Emancipation Celebration Committee. Branch Manager Jason Booher said: “It is important to US Bank to support multicultural and diverse ethnic backgrounds.” He is seen here with President Andy Gilmore (left) and Vice President Glenn Miller of the Emancipation Celebration Committee.

Morgan McKinniss|OVP