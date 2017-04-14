Patterson secures U.S. DOJ position

Erin Patterson, who will graduate from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in May, has been selected for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Honors Program to work as a Judicial Law Clerk in an Arizona Immigration Court. Patterson will clerk for four federal Immigration Court judges during her two-year term.

Patterson, a lifelong resident of Pomeroy, Ohio and 2010 graduate of Meigs High School, entered law school after earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Sociology from Ohio University in 2014. Patterson’s acceptance to the Honors Program is the culmination of a focus she began during her undergraduate studies and pursued through externships and editing positions during law school. After her second year of law school, Patterson completed a fellowship with a nonprofit in New York City, where she prepared citizenship applications and provided naturalization tutoring for a wide range of low-income immigrants. In her final semester, Patterson helps prepare asylum cases for women and children seeking safety in the United States as an intern with the Cincinnati-based, Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio.

The U. S. Department of Justice Honors Program is the most prestigious federal entry-level hiring program of its kind. It offers recent law graduates a pathway into the DOJ and federal government work. Patterson feels that her practical experiences in immigration law, and her editorial positions with both the Human Rights Quarterly and the Immigration and Nationality Law Review, have prepared her well for her first two years as an attorney.