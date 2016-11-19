Price inducted to NHS

The Buckeye Online School for Success held their seventh annual induction ceremony for their chapter of the National Honor Society on Sunday, October 23, 2016, in Columbus, at 3 p.m. in the State Capitol rotunda. Stephen Price, of Gallipolis, was among the 13 students inducted. To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. In addition, candidates must meet high standards of leadership, service and character. Members of the eleventh and twelfth grade classes were evaluated and selected by the Faculty Council of the chapter.

